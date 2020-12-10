Producer Progress Reports: Orr Farm

North Platte, Nebraska
A friend of mine came out a few weeks ago looking for a place to shoot a new music video. We looked around the farm and found a few really good spots. The video turned out great. It just came out on YouTube on Thanksgiving Day. The artist is Rascal Martinez and the song is called “Wild Child”. I hope everyone checks it out!
Speaking of Thanksgiving, we had a super good day. My brother, David, and his wife, Ruth, and their five kids came out. The youngest one, Aubrey, is just one year old, but she is already a lot of fun. We also had family from Wyoming, and family from here in town. We got together at my parents’ house down the road.
We are talking advantage of the weather. It is still dry and warm here. We are still putting tin on the barn, and when that is done, there are two sliding barn doors to build from scratch. There does not seem to be any frost in the ground yet and we still have some barbed wire fence to get around. But that can wait. Today, Andrew and I are heading to Ogallala Livestock to try and get some bred cows bought. As usual, I’m pushing the deadline of this so I can get it sent off and get to the sale. But anyway, the cows I’m interested in don’t start selling until noon.
Later this month, Andrew is planning to head to Ohio for a couple of weeks. He hasn’t been back to visit family in quite some time. I told him that December and January are our slow time, although that hasn’t proven to be the case. It is what you make it, I suppose.
It is already time to move the cows to a new field of cornstalks. Tomorrow we will drive them about eight miles up the road. And then I need to brand those cows that I haven’t bought yet. I think I will calve them separately this year. I don’t think they’ve ever been around electric fences or cornstalks. But they’ll figure it out.
I’ll have my final report for you in two weeks. Until then, adios. — Paul Orr
