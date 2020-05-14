North Platte, Nebraska
I knew a person who grew and preserved most of the food that her family needed. She baked two loaves of bread twice a week and butchered hundreds of chickens a year. I bet she even knew how to butcher a hog. They had a milk cow that they tended twice a day. She knew that anything worth doing took some hard work. When she was a kid during the Dust Bowl, she and the other young siblings would herd the milk cow up and down the road ditch all day. That was the only place that had grass for the cow to eat. They played mumble-peg with a pocket knife as they went along; they made their own fun, too. Well, they lost the farm in the Depression and they moved to North Platte. She married my grandpa and that’s how we got here. That person was my grandmother. Thank you to all of the mothers out there. Especially you, Mom.
The corn that was first planted has started to come up. We planted some long season soybeans and they are just starting to poke through, as well. We started the pivot on the beans to soften the crust and help the beans emerge. Today we are putting in the test plot with a few different varieties of corn. After that we have about three more good days of planting. I have a couple more days of strip-tilling to stay ahead.
We have all of the technology to put our seed out in a straight line and at a consistent spacing and depth. We also have electronic flow meters to monitor the fertilizer on every row. And then we have the soil sensors that map soil temperature and moisture content. I don’t think we really need to improve on what technology we have on our farm. It will be interesting to see what they come up with in the next five or 10 years. I think what will get us through this difficult time is the “graze the road ditch” mentality, but not necessarily the technology and precision.
It’s a nice, cool 40-degree day for fencing in the hills. We have a few more days to get around all the fences. I’m going to turn the first bunch of cows out around May 15. We should have them all out by May 25. Happy farming out there! — Paul Orr