North Platte, Nebraska
Most of the things we do as ranchers are basic and elemental. We provide these cattle with basic needs. We use a few raw materials: Salt, our own blood and sweat, and a little gasoline and steel. In return, the cows provide us with a perfect product that we all need to live, survive, thrive. We don’t take credit for creating the beef, but we can darn sure take credit for guiding the process along. So we set up the framework, but the beauty of it is carried out not completely of our own efforts. What could be more perfect?
Soybean prices have dropped about 40 cents in the last few weeks. Corn prices have stayed fairly consistent. We have decided to sell some of the corn out of the bins that are extra full. This also gives us a feel for the moisture content. Most of it is in that 15% range. There are a couple bins that are over 17%. We will want to keep the fans on and get it dried down to 15.5 or so to keep the elevator from taking more than their share.
There is always something to repair in the shop. Just like my father, I am always trying to improve something. When a part or system fails, we try to eliminate the problem or make changes. I don’t want it to break again in my lifetime. I don’t always get it right, but I always aim high, and sometimes I hit the target.
We took the main tillage tractor in for a new rear main seal for the engine. Should be ready to strip-till at a moment’s notice when the time comes.
I will be spending one day this week at the Nebraska Cattleman’s Classic show and sale. My brother, David, will be showing some animals there. — Paul Orr