North Platte, Nebraska
The season is always changing. I can see the end of harvest season and electric fence season is almost upon us. Today is Monday and the cows will go out to cornstalks on Wednesday. That first field will get temporary electric fence and the water works set up before then. We can fence off the rest of the fields as time allows, in between picking and feeding calves.
Last week I took a load of alfalfa to a good friend on the Dismal River. He knew I was looking for a horse and said he had a mare he just might consider selling. I made it up to the ranch and we unloaded the hay. They were going to be working some cows and I decided to stay around and help. There was some time so we found the horse and saddled her up. I was amazed at how she was built and colored just like my old good horse, Snip. Snip and I had come a long way over the years and we learned a lot of things the hard way. He died of old age two winters ago. I was totally impressed by what this bay mare was capable of and I considered how much work I could get done with her. I went up with a trailer and she came back with me last night. I’m back in business. We’ll go right to work driving cows five miles up to cornstalks this week.
I’ll continue writing this article until the first of the year. That will cover the full season, the full circle, one year of reporting. I expect things to slow down after harvest. December and January are typically our slower times. Andrew would like to spend some time back home in Ohio, so he’ll be gone most of the month of December. Then around the end of March, he will have been on the place for one year. He will have experienced the whole season. He may want to go out and see some new country. There’s a lot out there to see and experience. We would not have made it through this year very well without him. But with the right people, Robin and Andrew and Dad and Mom and I, things are moving onward and upward.
I’m out of rolled corn so the roller mill is running as we speak. Dad is in the heated shop replacing a belt on the combine. A good time to do it, because we got a little moisture last night and the corn shucks need to dry out this morning.
I better get out there and get some corn to those calves and get on with the day.
North Platte cash corn $3.87, basis -.20. Cash soybeans $10.45, basis -.64. — Paul Orr