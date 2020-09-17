North Platte, Nebraska
Finally the rain came down. We had started on some fourth cutting alfalfa and got some beautiful bales put up before the weather changed. It got cold and rainy and windy Labor Day evening. Then three days of lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. We continued on the last irrigation on the corn and it is finished for the year. We can pick up tubes and pipe and fill ditches when they start to dry up. The soybeans are matured and we are finished watering them, as well. In the last week they have gone from green to yellow.
Everything is moving forward. It is back to Indian summer weather and the rest of the fourth cutting alfalfa is ready to be cut. The irrigated grass will make a fine second cutting and will be cut this week, as well. The neighbors are finished up with silage and will soon be starting on earlage.
Most of the grain bins are emptied out. There is a little bit to go, but most of our 2019 production is sold. I have some hay going out and the hay market is very strong. By the way, the corn market is looking better, as well. I think storing our own corn paid off again this year.
I went to Weeping Water to pick up the new combine. I pulled a header trailer behind the pickup and had a heavy equipment hauler lined up to haul the combine. Well anyway, when I found the place and started disconnecting the head from the combine, the old owner pulled up to visit. There were twin brothers and they ran twin combines. The one remaining brother is now 87 years old. When he pulled up in an ‘80s vintage Dodge pickup without a dent or a spot of rust on it, I knew what kind of operator I was dealing with. Some people take care of their equipment. And he actually helped develop the twin rotor design back in the ‘70s. At that time, International was also working on a rotary threshing design. The problem with the rotor was that it wanted to throw all of the material to one side. That’s how the twin rotor came about.
It turned out to be a nice trip back home. I stopped in Grand Island and picked up a new set of knife sections for the header. It is great to be able to stop and get parts that are manufactured right here in Nebraska. I’m not sure, but I think the combine was built in Grand Island, as well. By the time of my next report, I should be cutting beans.
Cash corn, 3.41; basis, -.27. Cash soybeans, 9.16; basis, -.86. — Paul Orr