North Platte, Nebraska
It seems like a good time to plan out the garden. I have someone with expertise in gardening that will help. My friend, Moonpie, will be with us this summer. He used to farm cotton, corn, and tobacco back in South Carolina. My main goal this year is watermelons. Moonpie said in the ‘60s back home, they used to plant “Garrison” and “Congo” varieties. I found the Congo seeds, and I am going to start them in my living room this week. They are a 99-day maturity. He also said we should try some “Cannonballs”. I found out that these are also known as “Florida Giant”.
All these are the big old heirloom melons, 40 or 50 pounds — Moonpie said the “good ones”. Today’s watermelons have been sized down to 10 or 15 pounds so they are easy to handle and will fit in the refrigerator. Not everyone wants to sit down and eat a 50-pound melon. But I do. We are also going to plant some lima beans, okra, collard greens, radishes, maybe some turnips.
I was talking to my brother’s wife, Ruth, about starting a garden, and she thought that was a good idea, too. She is going to start her garden inside. And since the kids are doing their schooling at home, they are going to be journaling about the garden.
The markets are on the move. Soybeans are down. Corn is down. Fuel is down. Cattle are down. But consumer-ready beef prices are up. Interest rates are down. But the farm lenders have raised their interest rates?
Calving has slowed down with less than 45 head to go. This will be my first year to graze rye in the spring, but I think it will be time to turn out by the end of the week. I understand that the rye will not be lacking any nutrition, but it might be a good idea to get the cows started on a high-powered mineral package.
The local ethanol plant has shut down for now due to lack of income. Maybe they could take a lesson from the farmers and feeders and just keep on going anyway. Well, this puts the cattle feeders in a bind because they can’t get the distillers grain that they depend on. This might increase the demand for alfalfa; I have already started to move some. Have to get that protein somewhere.
It should be a good time to prune the fruit trees and the other young trees in the yard. I think it’s a good idea to prune in the early spring while the sap is flowing but before the leaves emerge. I have quite a few silver maples that could use some training and shaping as they grow. And hopefully I will get a ton of peaches this year! — Paul Orr