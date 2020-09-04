North Platte, Nebraska
The corn price has come back up again. Probably half of our inventory is still unsold. We’ll keep one or two trucks running during business hours. Besides hauling corn, we’re still irrigating. I really never irrigate the fourth cutting alfalfa, but I will this year. There are a few spots that absolutely need a shot of water. On a “normal” year I just water my flood irrigated valley pasture one time. But we are going to water that for a second time, as well. That will keep us busy this week in between loads of corn.
The cows look super and finally, the cases of pinkeye have gone down to almost nothing. Everything is well up in the hills except for an electric submersible pump that has gone bad. We’ll have to bring in the well man and get that fixed.
The soybeans are pleasing to look at. The ability to irrigate has been an obvious necessity in our area this year. The soybean plants are still very green, except for a few dry spots around the edges have begun to turn yellow. I have been reading up on which older combines do well on soybeans. I decided on a twin rotor New Holland. Apparently, they are pretty easy to set and give a clean sample. I bought one that is ready to go, including the header, and all set up for soybeans. I just need to find a combine trailer and go to Weeping Water to pick it up. I’m looking forward to having one combine specifically for soybeans and then the John Deere that we can leave set up for corn. And then if we want to harvest beans and high-moisture corn at the same time, we can do that too.
I wonder what the rest of this year will bring. A timely harvest on account of the heat? Perhaps it will rain sometime this year? I made a conclusion years ago that if I made it through 2012 in good shape, then I can make it through anything that comes our way. This year, so far, has been a strong contrast from last year, but not as demanding as 2012. I remember watching the weeds dry up and blow away in ‘12. And that was in July.
Well, what a blessing it is to be able to watch the water flowing through the ditches, onto thirsty fields of alfalfa. It is always amazing to me that I can take several tons of alfalfa off of an acre of land year after year. And it just keeps on producing. Just a little bit of fertilizer in the spring and a lot of water and sunshine.
One thing about it, it sure is good hay-drying weather. — Paul Orr