North Platte, Nebraska
It's good to go out and see some new country.
My hired man, Andrew, and I went away for a few days. We went to see a bunch of wild cowboys in one of Red Cloud’s old war party camps. One thing I kept hearing over and over was “this is the life.” Well, I'm here to tell you something: this is the life.
Another thing I heard lately is something that many people may not realize: “farming can be fun.” Well, farming can be fun. Farming should be fun, and farming is fun. Another bit of wisdom I picked up on: “If man can build it, man can fix it.” Words to live by.
We also got to help put up some hay while we were away. It's a fun feeling, raking hay with an Oliver 1750 while a Learjet is taking off beside you. The pilots do wave.
Then we did some cliff jumping at Glendo Reservoir. It is a great lake. I realized that Glendo is just upstream of Lake McConaughy on the North Platte River.
The nice thing was that we received good rain before we left. We had a half inch, and then 90 hundredths and then 20 hundredths. What a difference that made. We have not had any hail. We also have not really had any wind damage, which has been a blessing.
The corn is tasseling and is almost full height.
I think we will flood some of the alfalfa fields before the third cutting. Most of it is coming back pretty well, but there are still a few dry spots.
The pastures look great and the cows look good, too. It was so dry in the valley, though, that I had irrigated some of our valley pasture.
It's good to come home to green fields. I am going to make a list of projects that we really need to finish. We can start getting them out of the way in between irrigating and replacing some old fences. It will be a good thing to finish up things that we started, and then I'll be able to clearly see what to do next.
Have fun out there and remember: this is the life.