Verdigre, Neb.
“There has been a lot of white on the Randa ranch lately. We received over 7 inches of snow from Friday’s storm. Lots of my time during the snow days have been spent feeding the bulls and heifers. I love the thick fur coat that they get every winter making them look “like giant stuffed animals” as my niece Henley would say. I have also been studying up for the Livestock Judging competition in Norfolk, Nebraska next week, where many FFA chapters compete individually and as a team for a chance to go to state FFA this April.
We are not calving yet; many prayers to those of you who are at this time — stay safe and warm!
Hopefully, by the time March rolls around and our cows start to calve, some of this snow will have melted.
I will be ordering chicks from a hatchery sometime this week and should receive them around late April-early March. We order an “exotic” variety of birds every year and love to see the different breeds “flown” our way. I sell the eggs locally to my neighbors and other people who I’ve asked throughout the five years that my family and I have been doing this project. I usually have to warn the customers about the blue and green eggs that the Ameraucana breed lay, sometimes I forget and get a call back from a very freaked-out consumer.
Currently, most of our time has been spent getting ready for the Annual Verdigre Farm and Home Show. The Verdigre FFA Alumni has sponsored this event for the past 37 years. This is the FFA Alumni’s fundraiser for the year, many exhibitors throughout northeast Nebraska bring in farm and home products to display and sell. Our local chapter helps prepare for the show.
As usual, it is a busy time in my little corner of the world. Looking forward to providing you with future updates!
— Emerson Randa