Verdigre, Nebraska
I hope all of you are well and had a great Easter. I am just sitting inside enjoying a cream puff as I write, trying not to complain too much about the white stuff that has made its appearance again.
However, during these past two weeks on the nice days, Dad and I were tearing out and putting in new fences. At this time, I learned how to roll up barbed wire, dig wooden post holes, tamp in the wooden posts, drive in steel posts, and correctly space and hang barbed wire. Also, I have been using the chainsaw to cut trees, and using the skid loader to pull out steel and wooden fence posts.
I gained another bucket calf last week, my nephew, Drake, named him Tank. Tank loves to play with Hank, my other bucket calf. The bucket calves have been a welcomed distraction from having to be quarantined. Currently, I am introducing them to water and creep feed. In order to get ready for the storm, I helped my family move the younger pairs into the barn for shelter, while most of the older pairs we bedded down in the calf sheds in the pasture, so they can make it through the storm.
We have added another addition to our farm, 13 duck eggs. Currently, we are incubating them for 28 days; one of my classmate’s family asked if we would hatch them out. Along with the poultry news, my chickens are growing well. My dad and I also had to help protect them from the cold weather by covering their cages.
Yesterday, I dyed eggs with my niece and nephew. We held an Easter egg hunt after, and enjoyed some chocolate treats, as well. I am so thankful that I am able to be with at least some of my family members during this holiday season. I know the struggle of not being around family and it can be especially hard during the holidays.
Looking forward to warmer spring days as we continue working on the ranch. Hope all of you stay healthy and warm! — Emerson Randa