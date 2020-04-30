Verdigre, Nebraska
Howdy all! I hope all of you are soaking in the good weather. Staying busy has not been an issue lately; thankfully, my family and I have been able to occupy ourselves with many projects around the Randa Ranch.
The past four days have consisted of fencing — lots and lots of fencing. We checked the fence, replaced fence wires that were broken or loose, and even put up whole new fences. My hands are blistered and bruised from fights with wire, and even the occasional misjudged swing from a hammer — straight into my thumb. But, as my dad said to me, “those are the marks of a true fence master.” Hopefully, I will become one someday.
My mom and I took a trip to our local greenhouse to buy some flowers and vegetables. I will be putting most of the vegetables in the garden soon; I look forward to making some flower arrangements to go on our deck and patio with my mom and sister.
Hank and Tank, my bottle calves, are growing like crazy. I knew babies ate a lot, but wow. They are non-stop. I am in the process of training them to wear a rope halter, so my niece and nephew will be able to show them when it comes to fair time.
Lately, we have been spending a lot of time at our pond. Fishing and kayaking has turned out to be a great pastime that all of us enjoy. Last night after fishing, we had a fire going and made some s’mores — a night can’t get much better than that. Recently, we added a dock to our pond. This will be a great addition, not only to make fishing easier, but it will be a great place to get in and out of the kayak and paddleboat.
That is all I have to share for today. Can’t wait to write more on the happenings at the Randa Red Angus Ranch. Stay healthy and happy. — Emerson Randa