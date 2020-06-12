Verdigre, Nebraska
Hello all! I hope the warm weather has been treating you well. Lately, it has been really windy around here. Trees have fallen down, hitting power lines or structures in the area. Other than that, there isn’t too much to complain about. We’ve had little rain over the past two weeks, enough to keep the ground wet and the crops growing.
My days have not been slowed down by the heat though; last week, we had our first cutting of alfalfa. I raked for three days while my dad used the new baler behind me. I have also been trying to keep the cedar trees and thistles at bay every day by spraying a new area and cutting as many cedar trees as I can at a time.
Hank and Tank, my bucket calves, are still growing like weeds. Tank is definitely living up to his name. They absolutely love their new pasture that they’re in. I have been steadily increasing the amount of feed they have been receiving to help them gain weight.
Speaking of gaining weight — my two show heifers, Cedar and Willow, have been thickening up some, too. I have added to their grain intake, as well. I am really excited to train with these animals and can’t wait to see how they do at the fair. My 4-H and FFA show registration papers have been taken care of, so the next step is working with the animals to make sure they are prepared.
We have another new addition to the farm — koi fish. I can’t wait to see them grow. During the winter months, my mom will transfer the fish to a tank in her classroom.
As always, stay safe and keep healthy. Until next time. — Emerson Randa