Verdigre, Nebraska
Hello all! I am reporting to you from my bedroom, which has also doubled as my classroom for the past two weeks. “Crazy” doesn’t even begin to describe how my family feels being cooped up in our house together. However, I consider myself very fortunate for living on a farm, being able to take a break from the screen time to go check cows or work on the few projects that I’ve started, really helps.
Currently, the calving lots are muddy, but filling up with energetic and playful calves. Right now, I am working on fostering a calf that was not being claimed by its mom. Although, my dog seems to think that she is the mother to this calf, and they have become quite the pair. As with any calving season, this one has come with its own trials and tribulations; however, we push on and try to make the best of every situation as every farmer does.
It is wonderful to see some green beginning to show around our place. The buds are popping out on trees and there are many cranes and geese flying over. The grasses in the pasture have really started to come through, which is terrific as we move pairs out to the meadow.
Now some “egg”citing news, the chicks are growing steadily. The adult feathers are starting to come in. Some of the different breeds are showing characteristics that help me determine what breed of bird they are — for example, displaying a certain design or pattern on the wings and feathers. Recently, the egg prices and sales have been steadily increasing, which is wonderful to hear considering I will be needing some “egg”tra cash for college next year. (Sorry about all the dad jokes.)
All jokes aside, hoping everyone is staying healthy and helping one another. Challenges were made to overcome. I look forward to updating you on more happenings at the Randa Ranch. — Emerson Randa