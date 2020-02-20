Verdigre, Nebraska
Hello all, so excited to be updating you again on the happenings at the Randa Red Angus Ranch.
The cows and heifers have been moved to the calving lot, as we patiently await the arrival of the new calves. Each morning I’ve slowly been increasing the feed rations for our heifers and lowering the grain intake for our yearling bulls.
Recently in the Nebraska legislation, two bills dealing with the brand inspection have caught my attention, it will be interesting to hear the outcome of both. Our family lives in a brand inspection area, so this will probably affect us.
With little going on around here besides the daily grind, I have decided to shed a little insight on my hometown, Verdigre and my family’s farm history. Verdigre is a well-known Czech community in Northeast Nebraska. We are very proud of our heritage and celebrate with our annual town celebration, “Kolache Days”. Now, we might not be a very big town, but we sure do have a big sense of community. I consider myself very privileged to have been able to grow up in a place where people are so giving and willing to go the extra mile for those in need.
My family and I live on a small 600-acre farm about four miles outside of Verdigre. Our little chunk of earth provides for around 200 head of registered Red Angus cattle, about 40 chickens, one dog, a three-legged cat and cover crops. My dad is a third generation farmer and I plan on being a fourth, along with my sister. The Red Angus breed was not the first to step foot on our farm. We have hosted a number of animals from Holsteins to Herefords, eventually a red one was able to cross the threshold and into my grandpa’s heart to be the breed that our family has fallen in love with.
That’s all I have for this week’s update and I look forward to many more with all of you! — Emerson Randa