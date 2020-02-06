Verdigre, Neb.
“February is a super busy month up in the small town of Verdigre. In school, I have been switching back and forth from basketball to many ag preparations.
Our school recently competed in livestock judging at Norfolk, Nebraska. There were over 500 students participating in this contest, and our junior team came out on top in our district. The senior team placed 9th with a few individuals receiving purple ribbons.
Other activities that we are gearing up for in the classroom is the annual FFA Barnyard. This is a day during National FFA Week when kids in ag are allowed to bring their animals into the ag shop for others to interact with. As one of the seniors this year, I will really be a big part of this project because we set it up. As an FFA officer, I will also help set up activities throughout the week. I am looking forward to teaching the K-12 students about some of the fun and cute animals we get to enjoy every day.
Speaking of animals, my dad and I have been making some preparations for calving season, which will start soon. We spent most of Sunday afternoon cleaning out our barn and loading it up with lots of straw for the new babies to rest on. We are hoping to have between 80 to 90 healthy calves frolicking around this spring.
It has been a muddy mess the last few days in our area. I am not complaining about the warmth by any means, but I am hoping we don’t have a repeat of last year’s flood. The roads to my house have been extremely hard to travel on, same with many others in our region. Safe travels to all of you, and I will be looking forward to updating you in the future about the Randa Red Angus Ranch! — Emerson Randa