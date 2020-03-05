Verdigre, Nebraska
Much to our delight, the winter wonderland has left the building. However, the mucky mud of the Midwest has made its appearance in our feeding yards.
Our calving season has just begun, and our first little one was a surprise to us all. My four-year-old nephew, Drake, named her after his favorite food — Skittles. It won’t be long before more new babies start hitting the ground. We look forward to the new challenges that March will bring.
With the calving season underway, we are preparing for problems that may occur. Last year, I had to milk a cow to provide colostrum for her calf. This particular calf was born in a snow drift, so we took her inside our home to warm her up. After doing this, the mother did not want to claim her and the calf had lost some of the instinct to nurse. Our persistence paid off and soon the calf was nursing like a champ.
The arrival of spring also means the arrival of baby chicks. Yesterday, I placed an order for 25 rare breed baby chickens. They will be shipped within the next couple of weeks; I have been getting the materials and supplies ready for their arrival.
These next couple of weeks will be busy at school: Quiz Bowl, Career Development Events (CDEs), prom, and track are all coming up soon. Last Thursday, our FFA chapter and student council filled almost 1,000 sandbags. This was a great community service project for us to have; many people in town will be able to save these. I look forward to updating you soon on future happenings at the Randa Red Angus Ranch! — Emerson Randa