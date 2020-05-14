Scribner, Nebraska
When can I put the winter coats away? Soon, I hope. May has been colder than most of us would like. The corn we planted has emerged but is small enough it should not suffer any frost injury. We have held off on soybeans because it has been cold. The forecast shows a warm up is on the way, but I am impatient and ready to leave the coats on the hook. Some days, the challenge has been finding the right combination of outerwear as you move from places protected from the wind to those out in the full force of the seemingly ever-present Nebraska wind.
That wind from whatever direction it chooses always reminds me of one type of technology we find valuable on our farm. Early in our farming days, the wind during planting was a menace as we planted corn and had to put granular insecticide in the boxes. Even with all the appropriate PPE, the wind made working with these products frustrating. Exposure was nearly impossible to eliminate. GMO technology that made the use of these products unnecessary was a cause for celebration. Many in farming today have never farmed without GMO plant breeding technology and take for granted its advantages. Increased yields, reduced pesticide use, safer pesticide use, the enhanced ability to use no-till — all of these are results of this particular technology.
My dad used to talk about how the use and application of hydraulics had changed farming dramatically in his lifetime. (Keep in mind he was born in 1921.) Plant breeding technology has done the same in ours.
As we move through May, we all hope for more consistent warm weather to get the crops on the way to a successful growing season. There are no sure things in farming, so we continue to do the best we can with the conditions and tools we have. I am very thankful we have the tool of GMO plant breeding to provide another resource for our farming operation.
Basis at CVA Scribner for July corn $0.35, soybeans $0.69. — Ruth Ready