Scribner, Nebraska
The signs are appearing. Our corn and soybean seed has been delivered and tucked away safely. I have ordered my first batch of broiler chicks and a few calves have arrived. Spring is not far away and our weather has been showing us a mild side most recently. Highs in the 50s make us think spring is here already. I know, however, that March can bring just about anything as far as weather is concerned and it can change in a matter of hours. Every time out of the house, I am sure to have a coat along, “just in case.”
We will be marking the boundaries for our new bit of alfalfa soon. We are trying to put in about 10-15 acres of alfalfa every other year on a rotational basis. The hay is great to have for our cow herd and the benefits of putting the ground into alfalfa are definitely worthwhile. Research has shown alfalfa as part of the crop rotation benefits soil health for up to 17 years after its last year of production. We are fortunate to have a neighbor to work with in harvesting and baling our alfalfa crop.
Tuning up the planter is also on the to-do list. While no-till is great for our soil and we appreciate many of the positives it provides, it does have a bit of a downside. The stubble that remains standing in the fields is hard on tires. As we went to the back of the machine shed and looked at the planter, we saw flat tires. Our local repair shop is recommending that we put foam in the tires as a method of repair. Hopefully, it will keep us from any in-season flats.
Although I have a hard time getting used to the time change, turning our clocks forward is another sure sign that spring is close at hand. I like the daylight in the mornings but I know many appreciate it more in the evenings. In any case, the longer daylight is welcome as the work load increases for another growing season.
Basis at CVA Scribner for April — corn $0.12, soybeans $0.88. — Ruth Ready