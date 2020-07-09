Scribner, Nebraska
Hot and humid without much breeze has typified our late June and early July weather. The last measurable rain was on June 29 when we received .80. That particular rain produced widely varied amounts of rainfall all across the eastern part of Nebraska. We are at the point when a good inch or rain would be very welcome. Irrigation in our area has started.
Crops have grown rapidly, and corn has about two leaves before tasseling. Soybeans are beginning to bloom, and our second cutting of alfalfa hay has been baled. We have cut the oat cover crop off the new seeding of alfalfa. Rain would really help the new alfalfa plants.
We are beginning to hear locusts buzz in the trees, and if you follow the old tale that frost is 90 days after you first hear them, we are right on schedule for the seasons.
I have always felt that when July 4 hits summer is on the downhill side and getting summer projects completed takes priority. Sid and I are rebuilding a hayrack again this summer. We rebuilt one last summer and really enjoyed making an old piece of equipment useful again. Fortunately, we have a shaded spot that catches even the slightest breeze so the heat and humidity isn’t as oppressive.
In two weeks Sid will be writing the column, as he has plans to visit with one of his former professors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Many UNL alums may remember the name Howard Wiegers from the natural resources department. Howard will turn 105 on July 19, and Sid hopes to visit with him and provide a report of Prof. Wiegers' perspective. If you know Howard, he still lives in Lincoln, and I am sure he would enjoy birthday greetings. His address is Howard Wiegers, 6305 O St., Apt 307, Lincoln, NE 68510.
Basis at CVA Scribner for September corn $0.32 and August soybeans $0.72. – Ruth Ready