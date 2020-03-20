Scribner, Nebraska
Wow. For the Ready family, the word “wow” is attached to an inside joke from when our children were much younger. Our oldest son was telling a story about an activity at school as a first grader. Our other son interjected, “wow”. This caused our oldest to start his story over, and again the other son stated “wow” at exactly the same point in the story. This continued for two or three more times until the oldest got frustrated and gave up telling the story. For our family, the word “wow” has come to mean that there simply aren’t adequate words to express a thought or describe something. In the case of the events of the last few weeks, I think “wow” fits what many of us are experiencing.
For our farm, the impact of the virus is blunted by the fact that animals still need fed and crop plans still need to be made. That part of the routine is the same even though most everything else seems to have gone off the rails. Anna is home from school for an indefinite timeframe. Sid is putting all of his lessons for chemistry, advanced biology, environmental science and advanced chemistry online. Since his school has used online tools, he had much of this done already. Glen is doing all of his Harvard Law school coursework online, Carol is finishing her dissertation and her defense may be made through video conferencing. Steven’s dental practice is open for business but uncertainty is the only thing that is certain.
Farmers deal with uncertainty through nearly everything we do. Many of us have developed some coping mechanisms that could be helpful for others not as seasoned in the realm of uncertainty. Share those skills with others in your community. Even though we are to physically distance ourselves, we need to be sure we don’t isolate ourselves mentally. Reaching out to friends or neighbors doesn’t take much time and the contact you make may be what they need right now.
There never seems to be a shortage of work at our place and now is a good chance to get to some of the projects that have been put off because of busy schedules. Cleaning, organizing and most of all, spending time together can now move to the top of the list. We took the time to watch Frozen 2 last night. Even in this animated “kid’s” movie, there was something to be learned. Throughout the movie, even when uncertainty was at its pinnacle, the characters were reminded to “do the next right thing.”
Even in the “wow” times, we can continue to be a community, support one another and “do the next right thing.”
Basis at CVA Scribner for May: corn $0.12, soybeans $0.64. — Ruth Ready