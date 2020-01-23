Scribner, Neb.
“When the days begin to lengthen, the cold begins to strengthen.” That quote from Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book “Farmer Boy” seems to be holding true once again. Just last week I commented on the slightly longer bit of daylight I had noticed. The subzero temps were not far behind. Last week’s weather event left us with only 2-3 inches of snow, but it all has a nice icy crust. We were fortunate and just had a power blink as the wind came up after the storm. I know there were some within 20 miles of us that lost power for some time.
Sid and I recently had the opportunity to participate in a survey about our no-till practices. We have been continuous no-till on the majority of our acres for nearly 20 years. As we reflected on our choice to go no-till, we discussed the benefits and challenges it presents. Obviously, since we continue to no-till, we feel the benefits outweigh the challenges and are constantly refining and adapting our no-till methods.
Our experience has shown that no-till benefits us in three main categories: Soil condition and health; reduced equipment and fuel costs; time savings.
The challenges tend to fall into two areas: The change in mindset for no-till; weed control.
Fortunately, there are many resources available in regard to no-till. We draw on university studies as well as other farmers’ experiences. Paul Jasa at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has worked with this subject since 1978. His wealth of research and experience has helped us understand and refine our no-till practices.
Like nearly everyone else, we are looking forward to warmer temperatures and spring weather. For now we think and plan for the growing season ahead and appreciate the longer moments of daylight.
Basis at CVA Scribner for March corn $0.19, soybeans $0.77. — Ruth Ready