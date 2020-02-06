Scribner, Neb.
We are all part of various communities. The community where you live. The community of people who have similar farming interests. The community that reads the Midwest Messenger. Our involvement level in each of these communities is really up to each of us. This is the time of year when we may have a little more time to be involved with whatever community we choose.
One such community is that of CommonGround. CommonGround is a community of farm women who want to share information about farming and the food we grow. As the name of the organization indicates, we are trying to highlight those parts of our life that we have in common with those who are not involved with farming. Our goal is to provide accurate information about farming and food production to dispel myths and build trust with those that use our products.
As a part of this community, I have had the chance to build a wider community through presentations to classrooms and organizations. You may have seen a CommonGround volunteer on Pure Nebraska. CommonGround also puts out a newsletter called The Fearless Food Update. This email newsletter comes out every other month and volunteers write about a current food topic. It also includes a recipe in each issue. As you can see, CommonGround is all about making connections. You can find the Nebraska CommonGround website at www.commongroundnebraska.com
Another community of which we are a part is that of FFA. All of our children have participated in FFA during high school. Sid did not have FFA at his high school, but I did, so we have a long history in that community. Earlier this week, we hosted one of the current Nebraska FFA State officers. Megan Fehr of Sutton, Nebraska stayed with us, as she was making some chapter visits. It was great to have her with us and to see her enthusiasm for agriculture.
All of our kids gained valuable experiences from FFA, especially Anna. Her FFA community is huge. I wouldn’t doubt that it extends (as the reporter says in the opening ceremony) “from the state of Alaska to Puerto Rico and from the state of Maine to Hawaii. “
Sometimes being involved in a community can be challenging, but I am reminded of this quote attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt, “Do what you feel in your heart to be right — for you’ll be criticized anyway.” We all need to be involved even if others disagree. Involvement keeps the communities we are part of strong and vibrant.
Basis at CVA Scribner for March corn $0.17, soybeans $0.77. — Ruth Ready