Scribner, Nebraska
We have received some nice rains over the last week and the temperatures in the 70-80 range sure feel good. June has flown by as it always does with the everyday routines around the Ready farm, punctuated with post herbicide applications and a trip to the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Conference.
Anna showed a heifer at the national show and we all enjoyed meeting others who enjoy working with the shorthorn breed. My dad started with shorthorns when he started farming right after World War II. He appreciated their docile nature and awesome mothering abilities: two characteristics we continue to like in our current herd. The marbling ability of the shorthorn breed is another big benefit when it comes to beef quality, flavor and tenderness. Since we sell all of the beef we produce directly to the consumer, it is vital that we have a high quality product.
It is nice to have events and special things to look forward to because, even though routine can be a good thing, it can also wear on a person. As my friend Elizabeth said, “too much like the movie Groundhog Day.“ Every day waking up to the same thing again and again can deplete your enthusiasm and energy. A break from the routine can also make you appreciate it more when you return to the everyday tasks at hand.
Hopefully, you all will have a chance for a break from the everyday routine, even if it is just sitting still in the cooler weather and watching a beautiful sunrise or sunset.
CVA Scribner basis: July corn .22 and July soybeans .67. — Ruth Ready