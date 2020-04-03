Scribner, Nebraska
Two weeks. That is the interval between the times I write these reports. Two weeks, as we have recently discovered, can seem like a moment or can seem like forever. Much of it depends on what we are doing and how much we are enjoying the time. For many of us, the two weeks we are currently counting are not the most enjoyable we have experienced. I am reminded of something my dad said when faced with a task or issue I didn’t really like. “You don’t have to like it, you just have to do it.” So for the duration, we will continue to do what needs to be done, like it or not.
Planning for the crop year ahead is one of the more enjoyable parts of this two weeks. Looking forward to the growing season, even with the challenges it presents, keeps us hopeful. Tractor and planter maintenance are on the list, along with reviewing possible herbicide options. Our weather has been mostly rainy and wet although we have had a few sunny dry days in between. The forecast tells us not to get too eager as it could snow again. The alfalfa is greening up well and we are glad that some August seeded alfalfa seems to have established well and regrowth looks good.
Calving is about half done. With the wet and changeable weather, we remain vigilant in observing the calves and treating them if needed. Last year we purchased some large round bales of wheat straw and they have been valuable in providing a dry, warmer location for the calves to bed down when the weather turns wet and cold.
Garden planning is on our mind as well and we have the seed potatoes purchased, so we will be ready when the weather cooperates. Growing things is always a hopeful process. We will see what the next two weeks brings. Regardless, we will keep doing what needs to be done.
Basis at CVA Scribner for May corn $0.30, soybeans $0.64. — Ruth Ready