Scribner, Nebraska
It has been a year. Depending on how you read that sentence, there could be a number of meanings. In this case, I am just stating that it has been a year since I was first introduced to the readers of the Midwest Messenger and I began sharing about our farm and lives. Reading that sentence with different emphasis may well express what many of us are thinking about 2020 even though we still have a little more than one third of the year left.
As it has been a year ago that I started writing these reports, it is time for me to bow out and let someone else share with all of you. Putting our farm and lives on paper two weeks at a time has been a wonderful opportunity. I appreciate all of those who have commented and shared their thoughts about what I have written. I am also grateful for the staff at Midwest Messenger that put up with my last minute and late submissions. I have known for a long time that I am deadline-driven and this experience was no different.
For now, the Ready farm is doing a lot of irrigating as we have not had rain since July 20. Crop water use is high as corn is in milk stage and soybeans are blooming profusely. We are putting down our third cutting of alfalfa and hope to have some small squares from this cutting. You may recall a picture from a year ago of a freshly painted hayrack with a load of bales. We are just about done with a second hayrack renovation. The first was Farmall red and this second is Oliver green. Sid’s grandfather, Nachtman, had Olivers and in fact, his first name was Oliver.
We will be moving Anna to Oklahoma State University for college soon. After 30 years of having children in the house, that will be a change. The statement that the only thing that is constant is change is very true. However, I also know that even as things change, there is much that stays the same. All of us in agriculture have and will face change. As farmers, our desire to produce safe, abundant, and affordable food for our families as well as others will not change. It is what we do and who we are. Thank you for sharing our farming story this past year. I hope all of you feel as blessed and grateful as the Readys do when we think of our role in agriculture.
Basis at CVA Scribner for September corn $0.32., November soybeans $0.77.
We would like to thank Ruth for a fantastic year of sharing insights about her operation as a Producer Progress Reporter. We wish her all the very best! — Midwest Messenger editorial team.