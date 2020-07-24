Scribner, Nebraska
If you read this column two weeks ago, you might recall that Sid was supposed to have a recap of his conversation with a former UNL professor. If you have read this column for most of the past year, you know that plans frequently change on the Ready farm.
On July 11, Sid was loading a 250-pound protein tub on the bucket of our skid steer. As he slid the tub onto the bucket, his left hand’s pinky finger stayed between the top of the protein tub and the top edge of the skid steer bucket. A trip to the ER was the result, along with a follow-up appointment with the surgeon on Monday and then surgery on Tuesday to amputate the pinky just below the first knuckle.
Of course, none of this was part of our plan, as we were going to spend the week getting the yard and house ready for Anna’s graduation party on July 19. So plans changed and Sid never got his professor called. He hopes to get the call made soon and then provide a report. The loss of the pinky won’t affect his typing, as he is an index finger-only keyboard operator. His lack of typing skills are one of the reasons we met, but that is a story for another time.
With the help of some great friends and family, we got things ready for the party and the weather even cooperated and cooled off for Sunday’s event after having been absolutely hot and horrible on Saturday. We have some great shade trees and put up a canopy with picnic tables so we could be outside as much as possible. How wonderful to celebrate with our youngest child and family and friends.
After the party, we cleaned up a few loose ends and got to bed around midnight. At 4:30 a.m. thunder shook me awake and wonderful, steady, drenching rain was falling. We got about .80. That was the first measurable rain in three weeks. We are fortunate that most of our acres are irrigated but rain at this time in July is a true blessing.
In two weeks, Dodge County will have the 4-H part of the fair with single day livestock shows and limited access static exhibits. As with nearly everything in 2020 it will be different, but we will make the best of it.
From the looks of our garden, we will be spending the next two weeks elbow deep in green beans, cucumber and sweet corn. Still waiting for that first red tomato, however. Field corn is tasseling and soybeans are blooming as they race to reproduce. August is not far away.
Sid’s finger will be healed soon, although shortened and tender to the touch. A reminder to be aware of pinch points and how fast accidents can happen. Hope all of you are staying safe and healthy as summer winds down.
Basis at CVA Scribner for September corn $0.25, November soybeans $0.77.