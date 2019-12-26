Scribner, Neb.
The weather for the start of winter has been fantastically mild, with daytime highs in the 40s to 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. This has allowed us to get more projects done outside and it has certainly been welcome. I have to admit, I get a little nervous about when the cold, wintery weather is going to catch up to us. For now, we will just enjoy what we have and make the best of it.
Open weather like this is also great for the cows on corn stalk ground. We may look at fencing a bit more over the holiday break since Sid and Anna have a break from school, along with the good weather. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a great online tool for calculating the acres needed and what the cost of grazing might be. The calculator can be found at beef.unl.edu/learning/cornstalkgrazingcalc.shtml
We had all of our children and grandchildren home for Christmas Day. Steven and his wife, Kayci, with their three boys Seth, Warren and Emmett were here from Le Mars, Iowa. Carol and her husband, Sean were back from Minneapolis and Glen and his wife, Liz, drove home from Boston for a couple of weeks. Anna, of course, is enjoying her last Christmas break of high school and provided lots of help with the decorating and cooking. She was able to go visit several of her friends who were home from college, as well.
Year-end bookwork is also on the to-do list, and the good weather is probably more hindrance than help in that area. When it is cold and snowy, it is a little easier to stay inside to input data and study the numbers.
We are looking forward to 2020 and bring with us the optimism of starting a new year. We know, however, it will be similar to other years with rewards and challenges. We are always hopeful that the rewards outnumber the challenges. Happy New Year, and may your rewards outnumber your challenges as well. — Ruth Ready