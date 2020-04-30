Scribner, Nebraska
The corn is planted. The weather and soil temperatures warmed up quickly and we got busy getting the corn in the ground. For the most part everything went well, with a few minor repairs needed over the course of planting. Due to a slight change in rotation, we changed row direction on one field and that presented some issues. Like many changes, it made things a bit more difficult in the short term but will be beneficial in the long term.
Pasture fence fixing is on the list before we get to soybean planting. Seems that our local deer population likes to run through certain spots and wires are broken or down in a number of areas. Fence mending is not a favorite of many, but I enjoy the chance to see how the pasture is doing and what can be improved for the future.
The list of projects for warm weather months keeps growing. Sid and I keep adding a few more “we shoulds” to the list each week. Prioritizing will be important to keep us on track to get some of the items completed. Of course, weather and unexpected events can change our plans at a moment’s notice.
It seems we are getting quite a workout in the plan changing business. The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic keeps us from making definite plans in several areas. As with most things in agriculture, planning is vital but being able to change those plans spontaneously is an ever present thought.
Basis at CVA Scribner for July corn $0.34, soybeans $0.69. — Ruth Ready