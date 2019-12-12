Scribner, Neb.
Waking up to a blustery wind brought my Great Uncle Reinhold to mind once again. He was the one who 70 years ago planted and cared for the trees that protect our farmstead from the wintery northwest winds.
I have frequently commented to my family that if you truly want immortality, planting trees is one method to achieve that goal. Windbreaks or shelterbelts in the Plains states can make a world of difference in the comfort of humans and livestock. I am grateful to all those who thought ahead and planted trees.
My father planted many trees in his lifetime. In fact, during the Nebraska Centennial year of 1967 he was presented with a Centennial Tree Planter certificate. I don’t know anything about the award but it reminds me that we always need to be thinking about the future and how we can make things better for generations to come.
Most of our work on the farm is concentrated on the cattle right now. We have weaned calves in the lot and have been pleased with their eagerness to come to the bunk as they are fed. The cows are on corn stalks, so checking water and mineral is the main task for them.
Crop work is focused on making seed selections for next season. We planned to attend the Jacobsen Seed company appreciation meal this week. We have worked primarily with this seed supplier for the past five years and enjoy the relationship with those at the company. As more and more business is done via the internet, we still appreciate the human contact and working relationships we develop in our ag business.
We are also looking forward to seeing family during the Christmas holidays. We have gotten a little more scattered out geographically, so we don’t get together as frequently as we might like. We certainly have fun when we are together with great food and conversation. A little card playing is generally involved, although I have still not learned how to play Sheephead. I tend to stay at the Pitch table.
Hopefully, all of you can get together with someone you care about over the holidays and enjoy their company as well. — Ruth Ready