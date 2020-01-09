Columbus and York, Neb.
Happy New Year to all our readers! We enjoyed our holidays immensely with our families. The uneventful weather even allowed Roy to spend extra time at our Livers Family New Year’s gathering at Mahoney Park near Gretna, Nebraska.
Uneventful usually carries a connotation of boredom. In the ag sector, uneventful can be enjoyable and an uneventful beginning of January is indeed rare. Our Columbus and York weather certainly isn’t winter-like. Temperatures of 15-40 degrees is easier on equipment, easier on cattle, easier on the human who takes care of it all. Our Columbus feed yard received 1.5 inches of rain, and York, 1.7 inches. Moisture in rain form is always appreciated over snow, even with mud. Much better than our friends to the west with 15-plus inches of snow to deal with. As always, our thoughts and prayers are with ranchers when the weather turns. The bunk blower has been cleaning out old feed and box scraper dragging mud. Both are on standby for the BIG ONE.
Roy has purchased a few small loads of cattle to fill pens. The cattle are eating well and staying healthy. Roy has success with his health program. Start healthy, they stay healthy.
Roy’s horses will be heading to Grand Island, Nebraska in the next few days. Fonner Park Race Track opens Friday, Feb. 21. His horses have been running in Kentucky and will continue training in Nebraska. It is always exciting to have the horses running near home. New year, new processes, new thoughts, a new calendar to fill!
“Because of their connection to the land, farmers do more to protect and preserve our environment than almost anyone else. They are some of the best environmentalists around.” —
Ike Skelton, former U.S. Congressman
Local cash basis: ADM Columbus corn +.04; Richland corn -.18; Richland soybeans -.80; Live cattle $122-$123. — Karol Swan