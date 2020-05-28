Here we are on Memorial Day Weekend, certainly a lot different than anything we’ve experienced. Most towns chose to not do public celebrations. It leaves an emptiness in our hearts. We will all remember in our own way those who made the sacrifice so we can do what we do.
We are finished planting corn. Everything is sprayed and we’ve had 2 inches of rain over the past week. Crops are coming up nicely. Some areas not all that far west of us have gotten upwards of 6 inches of rain.
We will plant some forage sorghum for summer feed as soon as the weather allows. The rye crop needs to be chopped in our area. This goes into the bunkers for feed. The rye ground will be planted to corn for ensilage. The feed yards are the only ones that plant fall rye after the corn. It has worked well.
We sold a pen of cattle and are waiting to be able to deliver. This should happen this week. Prices are all over the board. It depends on how much help the packing plant has and what price the packer wants to pay. We can be thankful that the plants are in operation. There is plenty of supply and plenty of demand. It’s just one of those glitches in the chain. It seems every day has several “who would have thought” occurrences.
By the time you read this, we should have the horses in Colorado for summer racing. There are two and a half trailer loads of horses, one RV, one horse walker and vehicles, plus the people that make it happen.
One horse gets to spend some “R and R” at the Reinke farm. Karol gets to give Ted W some TLC. She certainly will enjoy this.
“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” – George S. Patton
Local cash basis: Richland corn -0.36, Richland soybeans -0.66, ADM Columbus corn -0.24, live cattle $115 to $117.