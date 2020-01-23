Columbus and York, Neb.
Now THIS is January, the month livestock producers want over. And the first half is past. Jan. 17 gave us 4 inches of snow. Certainly nothing we can’t handle. Then several mornings with zero temperatures and “feels like” well below that. Honestly, the weather people could take the “feels like” out of their reports. If you don’t know, you just carry on knowing what the thermometer said.
That’s what Roy is doing, just carrying on with the winter chores. With the freezing temperatures, he was able to smooth out pens. He works on pens every chance he can, like all feed yard operators. As soon as zero hits, he monitors the waterers continually. He goes out middle of the night, as wind chills can freeze the automatic waterers. He has a system to thaw waterers and it works for him.
The hay grinder made it on Friday. The grinder driver said the icy roads made the day interesting but he still got his customers taken care of. Roy hauls bales from the river meadows whenever he can. The cold is certainly manageable when the snowfall is minimal. Good for the cattle and for the cattleman living here.
Roy plans to ship a pen of fed heifers next week. He ships to JBS in Grand Island, Nebraska. The forecast says it should happen.
Roy has had a chance to do a few pallet art projects. He really enjoys this different creative activity. Friends and family enjoy his creations as gifts, too.
“In winter’s chill or summer’s heat — Farmers and Ranchers work so the world can eat.” Author unknown. Just nice to be recognized.
Basis: Cattle $123-$124; Richland corn -.16; Richland soybeans -.75; ADM corn +.03. — Karol Swan