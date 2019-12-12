Columbus and York, Neb.
Dec. 1 has come and gone. The weather has been cooperative, so to speak, with 20-30 degree nights and 30-50 degree days. We all know it could be way different.
We did have 4 inches of snow Nov. 27, followed by days of ice and rain. It made for a continuation of an already sloppy mess. The snow is gone, but the slop stays. The pens just have no bottom. Roy has been cleaning up around the bunker, alley ways and pens where he can maneuver.
Roy sold a pen of fed heifers last week, right after the snow. Conditions were less than ideal but the new loading area helped out. They gained well and the yield was good.
A pen of Kentucky steers arrived Dec. 3. Roy has purchased Kentucky cattle for years. He has a great relationship with the producer and supplier. The steers come healthy and ready to go on feed. Roy gives preventive vaccinations and implants and was able to get this done on these nicer days.
Roy’s horse, Mayhawk, ran Friday at Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky. We watched at AG Park in Columbus, Nebraska. We enjoy watching on the screen. Certainly would enjoy a trip to watch live. Someday …
As for Christmas plans, we will celebrate with Roy’s sons and families at our home. Later I will join my brothers and families for our annual Livers Family Cabin Christmas at Mahoney Park. (The Livers farm is close, so the brothers can run home to feed.) Roy can get away one day to join in our festivities.
We want to wish all our readers a safe and Merry Christmas .We all remember the reason we celebrate and are thankful for the blessings in life. We enjoy all our followers and appreciate that you take time to read and give feedback. Gratitude to the One that is with us every day and makes it possible for us to grow things.
Local basis: Live cattle $1.19, Richland corn -.25, Richland soybeans -.76, ADM Corn -.06. — Karol Swan