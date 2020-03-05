Columbus and York, Nebraska
We all seem to be having remarkable weather. Nothing to create the usual winter time conversations at church, the coffee shop or the store. And this is OK. Conversations can be about a multitude of other topics, even things we can do something about!
Roy and I took a quick trip to Ogallala, Nebraska area to pick up some BigIron purchases. Very few places had snow in the fields or road ditches. It was a good trip and we enjoyed our Leap Day Ag tour. The Platte River was running full. The Loup River at Columbus appears seasonably normal for now.
Also time to negotiate farm rent for the year. My York County tenants and I agreed to continue as the previous year. I am so fortunate to have this family take care of the land. They have been good stewards for years, making a good farm better with each year they farm it.
Roy continues to get those extra jobs done. Tidying up, trimming trees, those ever present “backburner” jobs. He continues to smooth out the pens. We decided there are some corners in the pens that may have been wet since 2017. Might be an exaggeration but might not. Things run a little smoother without snow and bitter cold. Things can go haywire on their own without Mother Nature jumping into the mix.
Roy ran three horses opening weekend at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska. The first horse ran a second on Feb. 21, which was good. On Feb. 22, he was pleasantly surprised with a win. Then on Sunday his distance horse, Ted W, “upset the apple cart” as the announcer said, to win a half mile race. On Leap Day his nice mare, Put Sarah On, won, and Ted W came back to win again March 1. If you read the first paragraph, you see we watched horses run and made a trip west and back. Thanks to Roy’s grandson Brandon for feeding so we could make it work.
Basis prices: Cattle $112-$114; ADM Columbus corn +.08; Richland corn -.15; Richland soybeans -.63. — Karol Swan