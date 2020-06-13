Columbus and York, Nebraska
Well it’s been windy all day (June 7). Just not a fun day. I had to get the generator out as the power kept going out. With the wind and heat, the cattle had the drinkers low. The power did come back later on. Most of the corn is up and looking good. I may have to replant some because of too much rain last week and ponding. It’s in the sand. So you say how can you be in trouble in the sand? It’s the water table. I checked the one well and the water table was at 3 ½ feet. Yes 3 ½ feet. But it has to dry up some to plant. A variety of soil types makes farming interesting.
I did get the forage sorghum planted and spraying done before the wind kicked it into high. Fed cattle were delivered to JBS in Grand Island, Nebraska and the yields were nice. The grass cattle are still home. Maybe this week they will get to eat the green stuff.
I’ve been working on CFAP application.
With the packing plants running again and fed cattle moving, along with cows going to grass, the wet feed supply has gotten better. We left our local plant and are going up the road to get distillers grain.
Colorado Horse Racing will have had three days in by the time you read this. I have one in on Wednesday. We will watch livestream. Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado will continue COVID guidelines with no spectators.
Thoughts and prayers for our nation. That’s all I can say.
“Good judgment comes from experience and a lot of that comes from bad judgment”.
Will Rogers.
Local cash basis: Richland corn -.34; Richland soybeans -.69; ADM Columbus corn -.15; live cattle $115-$118. — Roy Reinke