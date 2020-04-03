Columbus and York, Nebraska
We are writing this Sunday, March 29. As we all know, policy and procedures have been changing hour by hour. So what applies now may be obsolete by publication.
It seems unintended consequences is the phrase that applies to all of us, our current daily life.
We experience this in our profession during normal times. The norm has certainly become skewed.
All our family members, as well as Roy and I, are healthy. Some have experienced travel restrictions due to their profession. All that want to work can and have been deemed essential personal. So blessings and silver linings.
I am able to go to my part-time job and as we all know, farms are open as usual. (Yes, someone asked if the farms were going to have to close.) Currently, the unintended consequence Roy is dealing with — as are other cattle feeders — is the sudden drop in distillers grain production. Practically overnight the supply was cut 50-75%. Roy will be adjusting his rations, adding more rolled corn. Cattle get used to their feed and, like people, some adapt to change better than others. It will all work out.
Horse racing. Roy and his trainer and all involved have had to adapt. Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska remains open for racing. However, no spectators are allowed. TVG, the horse racing satellite network, has picked up Fonner for broadcast and online wagering. Race days are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If this had not happened, trainers and horses would have had nowhere to run and for some, nowhere to go, as some spend year-round at one track or another. We watched live streaming last week. Roy’s horse, Ted W, won the Budweiser Stakes on March 24 and reliable Mayhawk won his race on Wednesday. We will watch two of Roy’s horses on March 30 via livestream. More unintended consequences.
Moisture continues to make mud, temperatures make the mud somewhat manageable, as do several load of rock.
Our social life certainly wasn’t that social, however, we certainly miss seeing our peeps. Thanks to those who created social media while we are social distancing. A silver lining in every situation.
Local cash basis: ADM corn -.25; Richland corn -.37; Richland soybeans -.64; fed cattle $119-$120. — Karol Swan