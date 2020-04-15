Columbus and York, Nebraska
We all know that COVID-19 is here and hopefully it will be gone soon. The markets certainly have taken a pretty hard hit in all areas. California and New York especially. We’ve all seen the impact analysis. Hopefully we will get rolling with business and people will get back to work. Until then we will do our best.
The distillers grain, the ethanol production, the petroleum industry. Who imagined such a rapid change in prices, availability and consumer consumption of fuel would collide and within a matter of weeks, a valuable cattle feed would not be readily available for rations. With current trends in the petroleum supply, it is anticipated that distillers grain supplies will not rebound anywhere in the near future.
The weather has been reasonable. Roy sold a pen of cattle to JBS in Grand Island. They did well on yields; the price, well, it follows the other market trends.
As far as planting preparations, Roy has shredded stalks and done some deep tillage on soil that needs it. Area farmers have been applying fertilizer. Roy will be doing this shortly. The York area producers have been working similarly.
Roy has an order out with his buyer for steers. He runs them on grass for the summer. He has always done this and it works well.
The horses continue to run at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The no-spectator rule still applies so we watch via live streaming. The online handle has been enough so Fonner can continue.
Fonner is one of the few tracks nationwide that is even operating. Horse racing is another industry taking a huge hit.
We are still healthy, and naturally our lifestyle fits the national mandate. We were able to enjoy a nice Easter dinner with Roy’s sons and families. A small gathering, a quality gathering.
We certainly have had to take deep breaths, even hold it, step back and observe before leaping, changed thought processes as well as physical practices. If we had been told three months ago that our lives would be altered in such a way, we would have said impossible. So to repeat, we will do our best.
Richland corn -.37; Richland soybeans -.64; ADM Columbus corn -.26; cattle $105-$106. — Karol Swan