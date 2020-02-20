Columbus and York, Nebraska
Winter activities at Reinke Farms have been somewhat less stressful and time consuming than most Februarys. Silver linings come in many forms. No snow to push, no days on end of bitter cold. The days of bitter cold we did have, Roy took opportunity to haul bales, as did others. Everyone needed a few freeze-dried days just to ease the mud issues. Roy has been doing extra clean-up and backburner jobs. There are those “must do” daily jobs and the “will do later” jobs. It is nice to cross a few of those off that years-old list. Roy even washed his beater Ranger pickup.
He purchased a few more cattle. The weather is good to get new cattle in and going.
Fonner Park Race Track in Grand Island, Nebraska opens Friday, Feb. 21. Roy has several horses with his trainer, Salvador Arceo, ready to start Nebraska racing season. Fonner has weekend racing Feb. 21 to Saturday, May 2. Weekend racing continues Friday, May 8-Sunday, May 24 at Omaha’s Horseman’s Park, and Columbus’ Ag Park Friday, May 29-Sunday, June 21. Nebraska racing industry contributes to the economy with purchases of feed, fuel, local services and retail. Stop at one of the venues for a few hours of fun and relaxation. Horse watch or people watch, both have entertainment value.
I was on Pure Nebraska Feb. 12. I do this gig every six weeks or so. Those not able to get the show, it is a daily morning show on Channel 10/11 out of Lincoln. It is geared to Nebraska places and agriculture. I did my three-minute talk about policy and product updates, continuing education and mandatory certification programs that farmers and feeders attend during winter months. This is through CommonGround, our ag women’s advocacy group. Thanks to Jon and Taryn Vanderford and 10/11 Television for giving our group a slot every Wednesday to tell our story. CommonGround’s purpose is to get food facts to consumers so they can make food choices based on facts, not fear. We have volunteers statewide, some I’m sure you know and read about. My soap box paragraph.
Local cash basis: Fed cattle $118-$119; Richland corn -.13; Richland soybeans -.63; Columbus ADM corn even monies (.00). — Karol Swan