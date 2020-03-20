Columbus and York, Nebraska
A year ago, we saw Mother Nature at its worst and people at their best. This year, we see Mother Nature exercising options we can do little about. Certainly not the worst as far as death and destruction and I do not want to downplay the illness. However, the actions of some people are bewildering at best, and bent on self-destruction at its worst. A viral pandemic is never acceptable and implementation of safety measures is absolute. Anyone in the livestock production industry at any level, any species, is aware of this. I find the human emotionally-induced panic, the resulting financial and emotional destruction and irrational behavior of some people truly horrifying.
As businesses lose revenue, as workers are asked to stay home, slow production and logistic challenges in all areas, what is affected? Agriculture. After last year, many businesses locally and in the Midwest were starting to see positive outlooks and genuine recovery, both fiscally and physically. They certainly didn’t need this crisis, causing unnecessary losses due to panic. In the Trump Q&A, questions about supplementing the travel industry were mentioned. Interesting priorities from certain media professionals. We’ve been asked to renew standard health practices, wash hands, cover the cough and stay home if ill. This should be second nature. No one wants illness or death, but purchasing mass amounts of toilet paper as a preventive management practice? Lunacy! So as a caveat, this is strictly my opinion, not one from the Messenger.
So what is happening at the Reinke Farm? Roy carries on doing what cattle feeder do. We woke up to 3-plus inches of snow on March 14. The week prior was beautiful. Roy’s grandson, Brandon, helped haul corn from the south farm on spring break. They also built some portable fence panels. Sort of an overkill, as they were made of old pivot pipe and channel iron. But the price was right. They will be used for temporary pen dividers.
The markets seem to reflect the concern of our nation’s health. Cattle are down $10 from a month ago
I gave presentations for CommonGround at Ralston High School (two days before the big shutdown). Three culinary and food science classes. Karen Brokaw, our coordinator, prepared a wonderful PowerPoint that gives facts on GMOs, antibiotic use, hormones, food labels, livestock and farming practices and much more. Three 85-minute classes flew by with the PP and the many student questions. Shout out to teachers Christi Krist and Jordan Engel for inviting CommonGround into the urban classroom.
Local cash basis: Richland corn -.16; Richland soybeans -.68; Columbus ADM corn +.04; cattle $108-$110. — Karol Swan