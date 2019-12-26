Columbus and York, Neb.
The year winds down and with that is a mix of fun business events and business deadlines.
We attended a number of business appreciation open houses and meals. Appreciation works both ways. Farmers and feeders appreciate prompt and quality service, and businesses appreciate the customers. Gestures of goodwill from both sides can go a long way to enhance business dealings and attitudes. Also, it is a brief time to see friends and neighbors who can certainly make the rest of the day better.
Roy attended the local chemical certification meeting to renew his private pesticide license.
Next was a meeting sponsored by the Lower Loup Natural Resource District. Emphasis was on compliance with Nebraska legislation on NRD Groundwater Quality Management Control Rule No. 7 — the rule proposed for water quality and pollution control goals by Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Discussion was on nitrate management through water and soil testing and nitrogen application reporting.
Roy had his soil samples collected this past week. He ordered his seed corn through Pioneer with the recommendations from his Columbus area dealer. Roy has a trust and a great relationship with his dealer. You can’t emphasize enough the knowledge these dealers have of the farm, the operation, the individual and the product that will work best. Thank you, Mark!
The last meeting was to finalize the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP) application through the USDA. Roy’s notice of loss was approved by the Platte County Farm Service Agency office and final application is due end of January. This is for hay destroyed in the March flood.
The weather has been nice, so Roy is able to work cattle with less stress on him and his animals.
Some sort of pen cleaning continues every day the weather allows. This is all just part of running a feed yard. Manure in, manure out. Just what cattle people do.
Happy New Year to all. It’s an end to an epic year in agriculture where it seemed nothing was in moderation and everything was to the extreme.
Local cash basis: Richland corn -.21, Richland soybeans -.72, Columbus ADM corn -.04, cattle $120-121. — Karol Swan