Columbus and York, Neb.
Fifty degrees and sunshine today. As I write this, the groundhog would have seen his shadow today on the Reinke and Swan farms. I also saw a big garter snake sunning him/herself. And a great day to see the KC Chiefs win!
We had ice and flurries. We had to tiptoe around the yard a few days on ice, then temperatures made mud. We love the wide variety Mother Nature gives us over a week’s time.
Roy used up his distillers grain stockpile. In October, he decided to have a large supply for a number of reasons — weather and price being part of the decision. He spread hay on the ground, unloaded 450-plus tons of DDG from the ethanol plant in Central City, Nebraska, and covered it with plastic. This worked well and the quality was preserved. Now he is back to delivery as needed.
Roy continues to fill pens. He purchased a load of 700-pound heifers and worked them yesterday. It was such a nice day for this. He sold a pen of fed heifers to JBS in Grand Island, Nebraska. The cattle did well mud and all. Gains have been very good.
Hauling bales has become difficult due to soggy meadows and roads. Roy certainly isn’t alone here. Most January hay problems involve digging out snow to move them. Go figure. Whatever the circumstances, the job gets done.
Platte County, Nebraska Cattlemen’s Banquet is next week. York/Hamilton County had theirs a week ago. A great chance to visit with friends, enjoy entertainment and get updates on industry policy and regulations.
“Be sure you know the condition of your flocks, give careful attention to your herds.” Proverbs 27:23. King Solomon’s wisdom livestock producers follow each day.
Local cash basis: Cattle $122-$123; ADM Columbus corn +.05; Richland corn -.14; Richland soybeans -.70. — Karol Swan