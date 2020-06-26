Columbus and York, Nebraska
Summer solstice and Father’s Day behind us. A beautiful day to celebrate with family. Hot and windy was the norm over the past two weeks. We’ve had .80-inch in short showers in the same timeframe. Some places nearby had wind damage. My York farm had a tree go down and plenty of branches. My daughter, Jordan, has good buddies to help with cleanup. “Thanks” is an understatement for sure.
Roy hasn’t started “irritation” (as he calls irrigation) yet. Only a few in the Columbus area are running water. York area has some pivots going however not as many as usual for late June. Even with the wind and heat, there is adequate moisture right now.
Roy unrolled his cattle shades. Many thanks to his grandson, Brandon. Some jobs are two people, young people jobs. The ground temperature under the shades is significantly lower. The cattle sure feel the difference.
The steers are on grass. They settled in, found the water holes and the best shade trees. They will stay until November.
Roy sprayed herbicide between windy days. He is totally done now. A pen of cattle were to go to JBS in Grand Island, Nebraska on June 22. Prices are still all over. Goes with everything else right now.
Horses are still running in Aurora, Colorado. He has one each day, June 22, 23, and 24. We will watch livestream. There are still restrictions at the track. But they can run.
Roy has been doing maintenance and clean up. Getting “stuff” done before hitting irrigation hard.
It is so nice to have places open up. Didn’t know we had a social life until we didn’t have one!
“The Land is our Lifestyle and our Livelihood, but it’s also our Legacy.” Unknown
Local cash basis: Richland corn, -.30; Richland soybeans, -.67; ADM Columbus corn, -.16; Live cattle $103-$105. — Karol Swan