Hope, Kansas
Greetings, friends, from Central Kansas. I hope all is well for you and yours.
Harvest is in full swing here in Dickinson County, and so far, we are seeing the results of the drought in our yields. Soybean growth is ideal in temperatures that do not exceed 95 degrees in temperature. Soybeans also require an adequate and constant amount of water, otherwise the flowers will fall off of the plant or if the bean pod have already sprouted, the beans will stop growing. An ideal size of soybean is generally the size of a small pebble. Our soybeans are about the size of a BB pellet. This is not an issue that is localized to our operation, but is plaguing many of the farm operations in our area that did not have their beans planted on irrigated ground. We are not sure at this time what our final loss will be, but our initial estimate of losing 10 bushels of yield per acre from the drought was severely under estimate.
Our milo has fared better than some of our neighbors and their crops. Milo is an excellent Kansas crop as it is drought resistant; however, it does have its drawbacks. Milo is a particularly difficult and expensive crop to spray because it requires the application of pesticides and herbicide to be administered in shifts. Once the crop has begun to grow to a certain stage, the crop can no longer be sprayed from the ground level and would have to be aerial treated or left as is. Also, while the crop is drought resistant, it is not drought avoidant. Many local farmers have lost milo yield because the dry weather has caused the stocks of the milo plant to dry out to a point in which they can no longer support the weight of the milo head, and the plant falls over and is no longer viable.
My father-in-law, who is the patriarch of Wheatridge Covenant, which is a family run farm north of our operation about 20 miles just outside of Abilene, Kansas made an interesting comment this morning as we were both fueling up preparing for our day out in the field. He said that these kinds of years keep the job interesting and makes for tough work, but it is always rewarding in the end. I think there is the greatest life lesson for all of us. Each and every one of us finds ourselves in seasons of life where things are just flat-out tough. No matter what you do, it just seems like life just keeps pushing back.
However, like my father-in-law reminded me this morning, that is what makes life fun. That is what builds character in all of us. Being able to have grit and determination to go back out there and keep cutting even though our yields are not great, or the markets are up one day and down the next. These are the moments that keep us going and make us who we are. My hats off to every single one of you who have kept the American spirit alive by the sweat of your brow and the strength of your back. Thank you for all that you have done for me and my family. Stay safe, everyone, and we will see you in the next report! — Jacob Andres