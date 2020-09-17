Hope, Kansas
Greetings, everyone, from central Kansas. What a wild couple of weeks it has been since I last wrote to you all. We have gone from 100-degree weather and a severe drought to temperatures in the high 50s and only being short an inch of rainfall from where we need to be. Having said all of that, it has made for an interesting couple of weeks. Now, the air is crisp in the morning and the evening grasshoppers sing their tune as the sun sets, letting us know that fall is quickly approaching. Personally, my son is loving chasing the grasshoppers around and truly experiencing the sights, sounds, and feels of fall. It truly is a wonderful thing as a father to watch your one-year-old child experience life for the first time.
The local markets on crops have seen a slight rise in closures, which has helped in the loss of yields from the drought. As of Sept. 11, winter wheat closed at $3.76 a bushel, Soybeans at $9.47 a bushel, and milo at $2.98 a bushel. It is a nice change to see the prices of crops on an upward trend. COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on the entire farming community, so any good news is always welcome.
As I mentioned before, the drought during August has taken a toll on our crops. We estimate that our crops have dropped at least 10 bushels of yield, and we are unsure what our double crops have dropped, but we are certain that the drop in yield will be equally, if not more, severe. Locally, some of the double crop milo has taken a terrible turn for the worse and farmers are unsure if the recent rains will be able to bring the crops back.
In the meantime, we are getting the drill ready so we can begin planting our winter wheat. We kept back 250 bushels of “Bob Dole” and “Monument” wheat this summer. We will take the wheat into AgriTrails Coop to have the wheat treated and prepared for planting. Hopefully, we can time everything out so that we can complete our fall harvest and then begin planting rather than plant and harvest at the same time. However, best laid plans …
I always tell my students to take something from my lessons and apply it to life, and I am no different when I am on the farm. This week the lesson that I took is to not plan to far into the future. This has become a hard lesson for me to learn, having a one-year-old roaming around the house. I am a planner — flexibility is not my strong suit, I am a very black-and-white person. However, as I learned from the farm this week, it is nice to plan harvest, but this is Kansas; Mother Nature can change those plans in an instant, or the moisture level of the crops can change those plans, too. So we make plans so that we can get organized around what we are trying to accomplish, but we have to be prepared for unexpected, especially in the fall. I remember a couple of years ago when we had an especially wet fall, we had to wait until 1 am in the morning for the ground to freeze so that we could continue harvest because the ground was so muddy.
So stay flexible and be prepared for anything this harvest and stay safe! Until next time, my friends. — Jacob Andres