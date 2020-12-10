Producer Progress Reports: Rock Creek Ranch and Farm

Hope, Kansas
Greetings, everyone, from Dickinson County here in Central Kansas. I hope that you are all staying safe and healthy during these crazy times. Staying healthy has been my number one priority myself and my family. Currently, our county and the neighboring county are experiencing a crippling COVID-19 spike, so as a father of a family of five and a teacher in these counties, staying healthy is mission critical for me. However, that has not stopped me from working on things here around the home and the farm.
I remember as a kid, my mother and father would always finish up their work in their garden around the middle of November because the hard freeze would have come in and made the ground very difficult to work. As an adult and the shifting of the seasons, I have been afforded the opportunity to work on my garden longer into the season than my parents, but that means that I cannot start working in my garden until later in the season. There is always a trade-off. This week we moved fertilizer from the corral onto the garden and work it in with the rototiller. I think that after this week, we have our garden officially prepped for the end of the season and will take a couple of months off from worrying about it until next season.
This year my wife and I were going to take a little trip during Christmas to Kansas City to get away from everything; again though, that is not going to be an option for us this year. I would venture to speculate that this is going to be the sad realization for everyone this year. This year has seen many of us changing our normal life routines and traditions, as well as changing up how many of us have operated over for so many years. I remember something that my father-in-law once said about the drought that we went through back in August, “It makes the job interesting and if it were easy, everyone would be farming.” While he meant that towards figuring out to survive through a drought as a farmer, I think that can be applied to life as well. I try to teach this to my students every day.
We can choose to look at this year as a negative, or we can choose to look at this year as an opportunity to grow, change things up hopefully for the better, and truly appreciate all of the good that we have. For the case of my family, we have had to experience and navigate quarantine and remote education many times this year. For myself, I have had to navigate teaching and working on the farm and ranch while also being a good father and husband.
For many of you, I would venture that you have had to navigate hardships and negatives, too. Don’t let these struggles and hardships bring you down, friends. This year has been difficult for all of us and I am not diminishing that, but there is always hope. These times remind us that things will always get better but in the meantime, we can use these adverse times to grow stronger. So stay hopeful, my friends, and we shall overcome this together. Until next time friends, stay safe and healthy! — Jacob Andres
