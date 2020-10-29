Hope, Kansas
Greetings, everyone, from Central Kansas — it’s been another whirlwind of weather cycles from Mother Nature, which has made finishing harvest difficult.
It has been well over a month since we have had any form of precipitation, and that has made for lower yields and has affected the beginning growth stages of winter wheat. Kansas has also been affected by high winds, which has caused many farmers to have to bail straw off of their summer wheat fields in which they were hoping would act as a layer of protection from the frost and snow this winter. This week we are forecasted to have 3-5 inches of snow during the first half of the week, which will certainly slow down the end of harvest. Needless to say, this harvest season has been anything but normal.
This inconsistency of the weather has meant that there have been a lot of test cuts made in fields to determine where the driest crops are so that the crops can be harvested. The issue with inconsistent test cutting is that the further into the field you cut, the wetter the crop becomes because even with the high wind speeds we have had, the air does not reach through the field and dry out the crops. So many farmers will cut deep into the field to determine if the crop is truly dry enough to harvest, but if it is not, then that means that you have to find somewhere to store the crop until the field is ready to be harvested. It makes for a very challenge to finish the harvest season.
While Kansas farmers have been dealing with the crazy weather and loss of crop yields, there has been some good news for farmers. Crop prices have been on the rise. As of Oct. 23, soybeans are up to $9.32 a bushel, milo is up to $3.03, corn is up to $3.18 a bushel, and wheat is up to $3.76 a bushel. All of the crop prices are up, which helps to make up for the loss of yield. Currently, we are projecting being down over 1,000 bushels in soybean yield. Reports from around our area are coming in that this loss in yield is what the average is for most of the farmers in our area. We will wait to see what the final numbers for this year’s harvest are, but without a doubt, this year’s numbers will be far below what the final tally for fall harvest was in 2019.
In my classroom, I tell my students that character is not about how hard we can get hit, but how much determination we have to get back up after we have gotten hit. There is no life lesson for this week but a reminder that who we are determines our character during these extremely difficult times. We can choose to accept that this is 2020 and that’s how things are going to be, or we can roll with the difficulties and make the best of our situations. Harvest has been rough for most of us this year, but that is no reason to throw in the towel and quit — now is the time to pick ourselves up and keep pushing forward.
So don’t give up, friends. Don’t let 2020 bring you down. Keep working and keep pushing and your determination will be rewarded.
Until next time, my friends, stay safe and stay warm! — Jacob Andres