Hope, Kansas
Greetings, fellow Midwesterners. This is Jacob Andres and I am reporting to you from the family farm in Central Kansas, where I have transitioned back the past couple of weeks to be with my family more.
These past couple of weeks have been very dry and very windy, which has not helped our drought conditions. We have not had any rain in the past two weeks and we are almost seven inches of moisture below where we should be for this time of the year. The ponds that we stocked this summer are not going to survive the winter if we do not get moisture soon. Dickinson County has also become a hotspot for COVID-19, which has made life difficult for all of us, not least of all are those of us on the farm.
My wife and I live on the farm that she grew up on, Wheatridge Covenant. It is a fifth generation farm that specializes in agronomy. Wheatridge just finished up their fall harvest this weekend (Nov. 7.) Here at Wheatridge, the crops that are harvested for both the summer and fall crops are stored here on the farm. One of my son’s favorite things about harvest is getting to watch the trucks roll into the farm and watch the trucks unload the crops onto the elevator and unload into the grain bins here on the farm.
Our family always takes Sunday off to rest and honor the Lord, which means on Monday it will be the great return of the farm equipment. All of the machines and grain carts will return for the winter to be serviced and maintained so that they are ready for wheat harvest next summer.
This winter, Wheatridge Covenant plans to add onto their base of operations by creating a new conference room and loft to their existing buildings. The conference room will be able to hold 12 individuals for meetings with a full kitchen and bathroom and shower. The building will also have a washer and dryer. Here on Wheatridge, we do our own spraying so the washer and dryer will allow everyone here on the farm to remove the chemicals from their clothes and wash off the chemicals before going home for the day. The new building will open up new avenues for the farm here in Abilene, and work has already begun. The ground has been leveled off and the foundation is being ready to get set.
The life lesson for this report is accepting change and rolling with the transitions of life. In this time, we all find ourselves in transition, whether it be politically, the pandemic, or some other life event. For me, this time of change and transition finds me spending more time with my family, and that makes the uncertainty of life worth it. In the education realm, there is an educational speaker who says that, “The discomfort of change is the appetite for growth.”
No one likes change. We are all creatures of habit and routine, and when that routine changes, we find ourselves saying, “I cannot wait for things to return to normal.” However, a good friend of mind taught me a long time ago that if the way things used to be were great, then we would not find ourselves in these times of change. For me, that is a comforting thought. It means that something different is on the horizon, and it is up to me to make the most of it.
So in these times of transition friends, embrace the change. Be open to what this change will do for you and how it will make you a better person. Change is scary, but in the end, it always makes us better. Until next time my friends, stay safe. — Jacob Andres