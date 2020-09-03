Hope, Kansas
Greetings, everyone, from central Dickinson County!
It’s been a dry couple of weeks here in Dickinson County, which has been a little bit of a blessing and has also been a little bit of a curse. We’re currently wrapping up prairie hay season so the dry weather has been great for allowing us to lay down a larger quantity of hay during the day and get started with the raking and bailing much earlier in the day. The morning dew has been burning off very early this week, which has allowed us to put in some long days. Here at Rock Creek, we outsource our swathing and bailing to a family friend but we take care of the hauling and storing of the hay. Because of the nice rains we had this spring and early summer, our hay source should be sufficient to get us through the winter months.
We did get .75-hundredths of rain on Aug. 29, but we are still at least an inch behind where we would like to be. Our soybeans have taken quite a hit in the past couple of weeks. Soybeans typically can thrive in temperatures lower than 90-95 degrees, which is where we have been hovering around. Where we have had issues is that we have a lot of wind that has dried everything out and caused some of the beans to prematurely start turning. When you look out into the fields you can see some yellow spots where the bean fields are beginning to die off and turn. We are confident that we planted our beans early enough that our yields on our regular crop beans should not be seriously affected.
Our double crop beans have not fared as well, but as Loney says, “It is what is it is and that’s why we have faith.” Obviously, double crop beans will never yield as much as your regular crop beans, but we will not have an idea of how our yields will be until we start rolling.
Milo is a crop that tends to fare much better in drought settings, and that has been true for us this year. The heads on the milo are full and starting to turn a beautiful, vibrant maroon. We did not plant any double crop milo this year, so we are hoping that our yields on our milo will be above average as well this year.
One of the things that I love about working at Rock Creek Ranch is Loney’s approach to farming. Loney always says that he “….farms to hunt.” What Loney means by this is that the way he farms is to fill his freezer with not just the crops and livestock that he raises, but also by the meat that he hunts in the winter season. When we plant our fall crops, we strategically plant our beans and milo in the locations that are good for the native bird and whitetail population in our area. We are also big on conservation efforts at the ranch, but I will cover that in another report.
So what is the lesson from this report? Well, as we begin to service the combine for harvest and the plants begin to turn for harvest, I believe that Loney’s words have deeper meaning than I realize. “It is what it is.” Fall harvest has been going on for generations before us and will continue to go on for generations after us. If we start to worry about the drought and the effect on our crops, then our minds will not be focused on the task at hand and that is how accidents happen. We need to remain focused on the task at hand and take each day one step at a time. We have faith that our yields will be enough to get us through one more winter and begin the process all over again in the spring. We just need to enjoy the rush of harvest and keep everyone safe, and everything else will fall into place. Until next time everyone, stay safe! — Jacob Andres