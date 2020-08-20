Hope, Kansas
Hello, kind readers. A big hello from central Kansas, where yes, I’m the “new kid in town”. Hope you got to read Amy’s official introduction of me recently. Just as I mentioned to Amy, it wasn’t so much about how I got into agriculture, as it was how agriculture got ahold of me!
Here’s what’s going on from the farm and ranch where I’m so blessed to work with great people — the Riffels at Rock Creek Ranch and Farm in Hope, Kansas.
Wheat harvest wrapped up in the middle of July, which means it is now cattle season on the ranch in Dickinson County, Kansas. For Rock Creek Ranch and Farm here in Hope, that means county fair season was upon us, which this year meant (showing?) or (exhibiting?) bucket calves. For the past 20 years, Bev and Loney Riffel have served as the superintendent and judge of the live bucket calf showing at the Central Kansas Free Fair in Abilene, Kansas. That means their job is to oversee the arrival of the calves fair week, help organize all the different clubs from the county in the calf barn, and organize the livestock show on Saturday.
However, this year due to COVID-19, the 4-H members had to bring their calves to the show on Saturday and simply wait in their respective trailers until it was their opportunity to show their calf to the limited audience that was allowed to attend the show. Our ranch owner, Loney Riffel — who has been the judge for the past seven years — asks the kids simple questions, like what kind of calf they have, where they bought it, and then they’re asked to identify three or four body parts on the animal. If the kids can answer all of the parts, they get a purple ribbon; if they miss one or two parts, they receive a blue ribbon.
Unique (this year?) to the Central Kansas Free Fair Bucket Calf showing was the costume contest. Each kid was allowed to dress their calf and themselves up in a unique costume and write a creative script to tell a story about their calf and themselves. This year, the kids dressed up as Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs, a FedEx Delivery Lady, an Old West bandit, and many more. Each kid who participates in the costume contest receives $5 and another purple ribbon.
On the farm, we have been busy with prairie hay and brome hay. The hay gets swathed, raked, and then bailed before being loaded up and hauled back to the hay yard that is just north of the farm. For our operation, we haul 13 bales on a truck and trailer and the tractor brings back two bales for a total of 15 bales at a time.
This year’s rains have been extremely beneficial to the hay crops and should ensure that the cattle will have enough hay to get through the winter months.
This season on the farm reminds me that, in life, we find ourselves in seasons of transition. Wheat harvest was a busy season for us all and we were all thankful for the bountiful crop that came out of the ground. Now, we wait for the milo and soybeans to reach maturity so that they can be harvested before winter comes. These times on the farm, much like in life, are great opportunities for us all to slow down and take care of those tasks that get pushed aside during the busy seasons. For us on the farm, this is our opportunity to get the other tasks done around the farm and ensure that the cattle have a comfortable winter with plenty of hay to thrive.
I’m looking forward to connecting with you, again next time! — Jacob Andres