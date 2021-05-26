Rain - the good and the bad

Right this very minute down on the farm we are thankful.
We were able to finish getting corn in the ground and some soybeans in as well before we got some much needed and appreciated rain. Rain is one of those fine lines in a farmer’s world, it is something that everyone needs when it comes and everyone sure doesn’t want it to stop coming but we always seem to be asking for a little more or a lot less.
We seem to never be quite satisfied. Couldn’t we have finished planting, dirt work or whatever project we happened to be in the middle of prior the rain coming? Or there’s the farmer that is wishing for a solid inch of rain and is disappointed when we get 0.75. But the neighbor down the road that missed that rain would have been counting his blessings to get 0.75.
On the average, corn needs about 1 ½ inches of rain per week from the time it is put in the ground until we harvest it. We are dryland farmers; we do not have irrigation on any of the farms we farm so we are totally dependent upon what the good Lord sends us.
We would be thrilled to death if we could put in an order for every Tuesday to deliver 1 ½ inches of rain but I haven’t found the program or app that works for that. We either drag out the 1 ½ inches in an entire week with just enough to make it so you can’t go do what you would like to do or save it up and dump it in a month’s supply in an hour or two, both scenarios tend to make farmers a little crazy.
The other side of our life involves baseball. For the last few years, we have had the opportunity to share our farm with a player from the Lincoln Saltdogs. We are a host family. We have had a young man from Texas, Chase Simpson, and a young man from Indiana, Tyler Anderson, over the last few years. This year Tyler is back and we got a young man from Arizona, Keenan Bartlett, staying with us as well.
I have two summer sons this year. They each have views of farming from their grandparents or parents but they are excited to be on a farm and see what we are doing. Keenan has helped me feed my bucket calf, Zippy, and Tyler has helped us sort cows.
I will say whatever the weather brings us in Nebraska we know one thing for sure, if you don’t like it wait a few minutes and it will change. We can always find something to keep us occupied on the farm, when it is wet or dry. Sometimes it is nice to have an excuse to have to stay in the office and get paperwork caught up and sometimes it is nice to have an excuse to stay outside and not deal with paperwork.
Living the life I love.
Current basis in Lincoln for corn is .15 over and soybeans is .05 over while in Waverly corn is .04 over and beans are at -.03.